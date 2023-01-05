Baseball is around the corner!

On this weeks listen of Brewers Weekly, Dom talks about the recent minor league deal Milwaukee made for Alex Claudio and also the recent trade for pitcher Bryce Wilson from the Pittsburg Pirates.

Dom also breaks down the possible starting rotation for the Brewers this year and what the roster should look like by opening day.

There are new rules this season and Dom has you covered. With the MLB erasing the shift, which Brewer does this give the largest advantage to?

Lastly, prospects are looked at and see where they rank among others.

All this and more. Check it out below!