Avisail Garcia came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth.

The Phillies lost their fifth straight, 2-0 to the Cubs in Chicago.

The Brewers have six games remaining over the next six days, all at home – three more against Miami and three against Arizona.

Garcia’s 411-foot blast came off Freddy Peralta (4-4), a regular starter making his first relief appearance of the season.

Garcia, who was with the Brewers in 2020 and 2021, was put on the injured list Sept. 13 with a left hamstring strain.