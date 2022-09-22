Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, helping Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1.

Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene.

He hit another two-run shot in the sixth off Dauri Moreta and a solo drive in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel.

Wong has 15 homers and 46 RBIs on the season.

Milwaukee finished with just four hits, but each of Wong’s first two homers occurred after leadoff walks.

The second-place Brewers opened a four-game set against lowly Cincinnati with their second straight win.