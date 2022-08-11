MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 10: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers bats against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at American Family Field on August 10, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Join Greg Matzek for today’s episode of Brewers Weekly!
For more than 90 years, WTMJ-AM has been "Wisconsin's Radio Station".
Follow Us
Home
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Shows
Podcasts
Features
Careers
Contests
© 2022 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.
© 2022 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.