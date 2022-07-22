Next time you’re at your local bar, take a poll of 10 Brewers fans.

Ask them what they think the Brewers need at the trade deadline.

All 10 will say “a power bat in the middle of the lineup.”

Wouldn’t it be nice if that power bat was already in the clubhouse?

Christian Yelich used to be that guy.

That’s not the case anymore.

As we enter the unofficial 2nd half of the season, I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all given up on Yelich returning to MVP form.

He’s been better at the plate since shifting to the leadoff spot, but his power is completely gone.

It’s been gone for 3 years now.

I have no idea what changed, but something certainly did, and I’ve given up on it ever coming back.

I hope against hope that Yeli proves me wrong, but at some point, hope isn’t a strategy anymore.

Reality is reality, and Christian Yelich just isn’t going to be the magic elixir to the Brewers’ problems on offense.

If all of that is true, then it’s time for David Stearns to sacrifice some pitching in exchange for a power bat.

We can’t keep waiting around on something that just ain’t gonna happen.

