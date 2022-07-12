Josh Hader will not pitch next Tuesday in Los Angeles after being named to his fourth Major League Baseball All-Star team in six seasons.
We have three new All-Stars!— MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2022
They replace Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, and Josh Hader on the roster. pic.twitter.com/asDrfY7UVj
A release by Major League Baseball showing Hader’s replacement mentioned the Brewers closer was on the bereavement list.
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that is not the case but did confirm Hader will miss next week’s All-Star Game.
According to the Brewers, Josh Hader has NOT been placed on the bereavement list. But it’s true he will not participate in the All-Star Game due to family responsibilities, the club says.— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 12, 2022