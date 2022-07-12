Josh Hader will not pitch next Tuesday in Los Angeles after being named to his fourth Major League Baseball All-Star team in six seasons.

We have three new All-Stars!



They replace Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, and Josh Hader on the roster. pic.twitter.com/asDrfY7UVj — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2022

A release by Major League Baseball showing Hader’s replacement mentioned the Brewers closer was on the bereavement list.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that is not the case but did confirm Hader will miss next week’s All-Star Game.