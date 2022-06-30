The Allegheny River is on Rowdy Watch.

Rowdy Tellez goes deep twice in a 5 to 3 win over the Rays on Wednesday.

He’s up to 15 homers on the year with no signs of slowing down.

“The way Rowdy is swinging it, I think anything is possible,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said when asked if Rowdy would hit one into the Allegheny this weekend. “This is who Rowdy is. He gets into streaks like this where he can put a team on his back and hit a bunch of home runs. That’s what we’re seeing right now.”

The Brewers continue their road trip tonight in Pittsburgh.

It’s the start of a 4-game weekend series against the Pirates.

Coverage of Thursday’s game on 620 WTMJ starts at 5:35p.