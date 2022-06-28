ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over five innings in his return from the injured list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3. Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urias homered during a four-run sixth for the Brewers. Woodruff allowed one run and two hits. He hurt his right ankle on May 27 and later had Raynaud’s syndrome affecting his pitching fingers. The Brewers turned a one-run deficit into a four-run lead against Rays reliever Matt Wisler, who took the loss. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 23rd save in 24 chances.