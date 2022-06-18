The Milwaukee Brewers has designated for assignment two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

The announcment comes on the same date he was was assigned to the major leagues 10 years ago. He is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed with Milwaukee in January of 2018. Cain said in an interview that it was a mutual agreement.

The Brewers have called up another Johnny Davis, in an effort to get more production from that reserve outfield spot. Cain, 36, had slipped from starting center fielder to a backup role in recent weeks. He hit .179 with one home run and nine runs batted in over 43 games this season.

The Brewers now have 10 days to work out a trade, or another team could claim Cain. It’s still unclear if Cain still wants to play.