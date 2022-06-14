NEW YORK (AP) – Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings of three-hit ball, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the struggling Milwaukee Brewers 4-0. Bassitt, who entered with a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts, allowed just three singles and one walk with seven strikeouts. He got the Brewers to hit into double plays immediately after each of their hits. It was the third time Bassitt has thrown eight scoreless innings and the first since his lone shutout, a two-hitter for Oakland against the Los Angeles Angels in May 27 2021. Drew Smith worked a perfect ninth to complete the Mets’ 10th shutout of the season. Milwaukee has dropped nine of 10, getting shut out four times during that span.