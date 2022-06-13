MILWAUKEE – Miller Lite and the Milwaukee Brewers are partnering to help fans celebrate manager Craig Counsel’s milestone managerial win.

The Brewers have now won 563 times with Counsell as manager. That ties him for the most managerial wins in team history.

To celebrate, 5,000 tickets are being made available for $5.63 for each game June 20 – 22 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

There is a limit of eight tickets per person.

You can buy tickets by clicking here, by calling 1-800-933-7890 or by visiting the American Family Field Box Office.