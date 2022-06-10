WASHINGTON (AP) – Josh Bell and Keibert Ruiz hit home runs on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat Milwaukee 11-5, extending the Brewers’ losing streak to a season-high seven games.

Nelson Cruz and Maikel Franco also homered for the Nationals, who snapped a three-game skid while opening a 10-day, 11-game homestand.

Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell, who is one victory shy of tying Phil Garner for the franchise record for managerial wins, was ejected in the fifth inning in the Brewers’ latest frustrating outing.

Milwaukee has scored 14 runs during its slide.

