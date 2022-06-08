MILWAUKEE (AP) – Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling homered off Josh Hader in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 for their fifth straight win. Milwaukee held a 2-1 lead in the ninth with its All-Star closer on the mound. Hader hadn’t blown a save or allowed a run in 19 previous appearances this year. Bohm belted a lead-off homer off Hader, snapping his streak of 40 straight scoreless appearances dating to last season. Then Vierling went deep with two outs in his first major league at-bat since May 10. The Phillies are 4-0 since they fired manager Joe Girardi. Milwaukee has lost four in a row.