The Pfister ghosts may be Milwaukee Brewers fans.

Atlanta Braves players have reported mysterious activity during their stay this week at the historically haunted downtown Milwaukee hotel.

Manager Craig Counsell is fine with it, as long as the ghosts are on their side.

“I’ve heard the stories. I’ve never spent a night at the Pfister,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s a little bit of an urban legend, but if you see ghosts, you see ghosts.”

The ghouls must’ve been on the Brewers’ side on Monday night as Freddy Peralta carried the Crew to a 1-0 win over Atlanta.

The same two teams continue their series tonight with the status of two key players in limbo.

Andrew McCutchen has been cleared to return after testing positive from COVID-19.

Counsell tells WTMJ that he wants McCutchen to get a day of work in before he returns to the lineup, but it won’t be a long ramp up.

Willy Adames, on the other hand, may be headed for a stint on the IL after spraining his ankle over the weekend.

Counsell and his staff will make a decision on Adames on Tuesday afternoon.