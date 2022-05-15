MIAMI (AP) — Kolten Wong homered, singled and had three walks to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Sunday.

Playing in his 1,000 major league game, Wong also stole two bases for the Brewers, who finished 4-5 on their nine game road trip.

Jace Peterson and Rowdy Tellez also homered to back Brandon Woodruff, who limited Miami to three runs and five hits in his five-inning outing. Woodruff (4-2) walked two and struck out six.

Aaron Ashby relieved Woodruff and pitched four hitless innings while striking out eight for his first save.

The Brewers dumped 4 runs on Marlins starter Elieser Hernández in the 5th inning. Peterson and Wong hit consecutive solo homers off Hernández while Tellez and Omar Narváez had RBI singles against reliever Louis Head.

Tellez made it 6-3, connecting with a solo shot off reliever Tommy Nance in the seventh for his eighth homer.

Willy Adames left with a right ankle sprain though in the bottom of the second. Adames made a successful hard slide at home off Luis Urías’ sacrifice fly that gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the first. Once Adames reached his feet, he limped toward the dugout. Adames played through the top half of the second before being replaced by Mike Rosseau. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday as he is tied with Hunter Renfroe with 9 home runs each, the most on the team..

Milwaukee will send Freddy Peralta (2-1, 4.40) to the mound as the team is back home hosting Atlanta Monday.