2 homers and 9 runs helped the world champion Atlanta Braves take it to the Milwaukee Brewers 9-2 Sunday.

Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning. Duvall homered in the third off Aaron Ashby and Wilson Contreras added a three-run drive in the fifth off Jandel Gustave to pad the lead.

The Braves took a 4-0 lead in the second on Contreras’ bases-loaded walk, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s RBI grounder and Olson’s double. Olson’s bloop hit landed in shallow left field, just out of the reach of shortstop Willy Adames, and allowed Acuña to score from first. Adam Duvall hit an opposite-field solo shot in the third to make it 5-0.

The Brewers had their chances to generate runs, with the bases loaded with one out in the second, Lorenzo Cain struck out and Jace Peterson flied out.

Milwaukee scored twice in the eighth off Tyler Matzek. Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau had a run-scoring single and another run scored on a double-play grounder. The Brewers have lost two straight but still lead the NL Central with a 19-10 record.

Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 5.18 ERA) takes the mound for his sixth start as Milwaukee opens a three-game series at Cincinnati Monday. The Reds have yet to announce a starter. The Brewers swept the Reds last week in a series at American Family Field.