ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a fifth-inning homer for the game’s first run, Max Fried outpitched Corbin Burnes and the Atlanta Braves held on in the ninth to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 Saturday.

Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak was snapped with the loss.

Corbin Burnes allowed only one earned run in 6 innings of work, giving up six hits but striking out 7.

Hunter Renfroe hit his sixth homer for the Crew. The Brewers scored one run off Kenley Jansen in the ninth to make it a 1 run game with a runner at first and 1 out. Jansen then struck out Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor was caught stealing for a double play to end the game.

The Brewers will finish the series in Atlanta Sunday. First pitch set for 12:35pm.

