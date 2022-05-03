May the 4th be with you!

Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell is looking forward to Star Wars Night at American Family Field on Wednesday.

“I was a Star Wars fan,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I’m not wearing Star Wars gear anymore. I had my R2D2 Model that I put together when I was a kid. I enjoy the movies. We’ve got some Star Wars fans for sure.”

The Brewers open a 3-game series against the 3 and 19 Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

You can hear the game on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee.

Coverage starts at 6p.

The Bucks will be playing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on 620 WTMJ.