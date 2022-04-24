A pitching shootout was the main story in the City of Brotherly Love Sunday night.

Eric Lauer struck out a career-high 13 over six innings, Christian Yelich sent a sacrifice fly into left field in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Sunday Night Baseball

The Brewers finally broke through in the ninth against Phillies closer Corey Knebel (0-1). Jace Peterson singled leading off the inning and moved to third on Andrew McCutchen’s one-out single. Yelich’s sent a pitch into deep left field, giving Peterson enough time to score.

Devin Williams (1-0) worked the eighth and Josh Hader finished for his eighth save for the crew.

Lauer gave up five hits, walked one and threw 66 of 98 pitches for strikes but didnt record his second win of the season. He joined Teddy Higuera as the only left-handers in Brewers history to strike out 13 batters in a game.

Lauer, who had 10 strikeouts over his first two starts, brought his best stuff against the Phillies. He struck out eight through four innings — including Bryce Harper twice.

The Brewers are back home Monday in a single game matchup against San Francisco. First pitch set for 5:10 pm.