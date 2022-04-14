MILWAUKEE- Heading into his seventh season as the manager for the Milwaukee Brewers, Craig Counsell says he’s looking forward to the 2022 season as an opportunity for growth.

For the first time ever, the designated hitter will be standard practice in the National League, meaning pitchers, or out-getters, can be laser focused on the task at hand on the mound and not the batters box.

Counsell tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner he’s a fan of the DH, but there’s a caveat.

“I do like giving people the ability to make decisions to impact the game, I like the strategic nature of the game & it does change that,” Counsell said. “On the other hand, for the 2022 Milwaukee Brewers the DH is a good thing and I think it’s because our strength is starting pitching & we don’t have to expose them to hitting or running the bases.”

Despite being one of the longest tenured Brewers managers in team history, Counsell said the specialness of a home opener isn’t lost on him.

“We’ve put the organization in a spot where were talking about not just the playoffs, but the World Series & that means the six plus years I’ve been here have been productive,” Counsell said. “We are trying to make the World Series, the playoffs are an expectation & that’s work we’ve put in the last five years.”

Counsell was one of a handful of Brewers VIP’s to appear on WTMJ’s airwaves leading up to the home opener. You can find all of our Brewers coverage here.