The Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field was canceled Friday, because of inclement weather.

Today’s game has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Monday, May 30 as the second game of a split doubleheader at 6:40 pm CT. The original game that day has been moved to 12:05 pm. pic.twitter.com/hqHqDU7Owd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 8, 2022

The Brewers and Cubs are scheduled to play Saturday, 1:20 first pitch. WTMJ Coverage starts at 12:45p.