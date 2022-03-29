The success of the ‘Deer District’ outside Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, was self-evident last July.

The Bucks won the NBA Finals, and the backdrop of that championship run was tens of thousands of fans packing the plaza outside the arena game after game.

That should be happening outside American Family Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers, says one local city planner.

Robin Palm is a planner for the Village of Mount Pleasant and also a board member of the Washington Heights Neighborhood Association.

Palm shared his plan online and also sent it to Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

Schlesinger has acknowledged receipt of the proposal but has made no further comment.

