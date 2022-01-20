Matt Pauley back in the captain’s chair for another edition of Brewers Weekly!

He gives us the updates we all want regarding the lockout. Will baseball be played? Will it be played on time? He breaks it down. Plus, newest member of the Brewers staff, assistant hitting coach and new infield instructor, Matt Erickson joins the show. If the name looks familiar, he was the former manager of the Timberattlers before being promoted.

More lockout talk plus, an impromptu, yet very rewarding edition of Game Time!

