From a personnel usage perspective, this couldn’t be anything else other than an elimination game.

From a start by Eric Lauer, to a Brandon Woodruff appearance in the sixth and seventh innings, and Josh Hader making his appearance in the 8th.

The lack of offense is a bigger blemish than Counsell’s staffing decisions throughout the game. What Counsell did obviously didn’t work, and the offense shined bright, but it wasn’t enough to cover Atlanta’s refusal to quit.

A lot of emotions and passion coming from fans following this season coming to an end. Matt Pauley does what he does, and levels everyone out in the 2021 season finale edition of Brewers Extra Innings! Joined by Jerry Augustine and a bunch of callers, the guys break down what happened in this game, the most glaring issues and questions this team has to face heading into the offseason, and a review on the season as a whole.

