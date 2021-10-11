The NLDS between the Brewers and Braves continues.

As someone who used to work alongside Bob Uecker, now Atlanta Braves’ radio announcer Jim Powell gets to call games for two teams he knows well.

“I wish I had had a few more of those winning years while I was in Milwaukee,” Powell joked. “We did get to have the CC Sabathia great season that I’m sure we’ll all be talking about for the rest of our baseball lives.”

“In Atlanta, they’ve been winning for a long time. It’s kind of nothing new there. The Braves, they’re accustomed to winning. They’ve set very high standards. And the Brewers have done the same thing. I’m really proud of the Brewers organization for developing their own players and putting together a winning product in that great ballpark on a consistent basis.”

Powell says he has not been able to talk to his old friend Uecker since the series started, but he has listened.

“He sounds as good as he ever did. 87-years-old and he’s twice as good as the rest of us.”

For the full interview with Powell on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.

Brew October presented by Annex Wealth Management