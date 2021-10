The Milwaukee Brewers did not disappoint the home fans Friday as they defeated the Braves 2 to 1 in Game One of the National League Divisional Series.

There’s little rest for the teams as they will face each other again Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:07 by Brandon Woodruff. Coverage on WTMJ begins at 3 with Brewers Warm Up.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Milwaukee Brewers fans outside of the stadium prior to game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: A general view during the National Anthem before the start of game one of the National League division series between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Bob Uecker and Keston Hiura #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers on the field for the first pitch prior to the game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning during game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Jorge Soler #12 of the Atlanta Braves is tagged out at home by Omar Narvaez #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a single in the third inning during game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to a base hit in the third inning during game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Manager Craig Counsell #30 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout during game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Rowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two run home run in the seventh inning during game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Rowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates hitting a two run home in the seventh inning during game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Willy Adames #27 jumps to high five Rowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers after a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the National League division series at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Rowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers points to the fans after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning during game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Josh Hader #71 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the ninth during game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Josh Hader #71 and Omar Narvaez #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after a win over the Atlanta Braves during game 1 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Milwaukee Brewers fans react after a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the National League division series at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 08: Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with his teammates after a win over the Atlanta Braves during game 1 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

