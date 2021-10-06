MILWAUKEE — If you’ve been to a Brewers game since 1981, so too has Bob Koehler.

He hasn’t missed a single game since Aug. 29, 1981.

“I’m sure I’ve only missed 40 games since they’ve been here since 1970,” Koehler said. “It’s close to 3,200 [games in a row], but I don’t want to keep track of it because I don’t want to know.”

2020 notwithstanding, Bob says he’s always in attendance. Not because of a streak, but because of his love for the game.

“Someday it’s going to end,” he said of his streak. “It was really tough not going last year. Then this year the first 20 games I was socially distanced, so I couldn’t sit in my normal seat. I’m very glad it’s back to normal right now.”

With the postseason here, Bob says he’s ready for the Brewers to get over the hump.

“My expectation is to win the World Series,” he said. “It’ll be a major disappointment if they don’t.”

Expect Bob to be there every step of the way.

The Brewers journey begins Friday at 3:37 p.m. from American Family Field.

