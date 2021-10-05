The Milwaukee Brewers released 500 playoff tickets for fans to purchase, the team announced on Tuesday. The released tickets for the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field, for Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 8 and Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 9, can be purchased online immediately at brewers.com/postseason or by calling 414-902-4000. The tickets were initially held for use by Major League Baseball and its partners, according to the team.



Additional Standing Room and Obstructed View tickets are available for Games 1 and 2, with limited inventory in several seating areas for a potential Game 5 on Thursday, Oct. 14.



