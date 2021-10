The debut of the brand new Brew October Nighlty! The first show starts as if we’ve been doing this all season! Matt, Greg Matzek, & Bryan Dee break down all things Brewers post-season baseball. They talk about possible lineups, who will or will not make a playoff roster, and even take a look around the rest of Major League Baseball to discuss the chaos (or lack thereof) that we have experienced so far heading into the post-season!

The full episode, commercial-free, can be heard right here!