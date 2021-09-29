It was bound to end, but how sweet is it that the Brewers were the ones to end it?

Very sweet is the correct answer.

And the win was indeed a pallet cleanser to the news of the day with Devin Williams fracturing his hand due to punching a wall on Sunday following the celebrations of the Brewers clinching the NL Central title. David Stearns and the Brewers announcing on Wednesday that Williams will miss the postseason. We will also hear about

It was also fitting that the bullpen came through in tonight’s 4-0 win. In an area where Devin Williams will certainly be missed, Brad Boxberger, Brent Suter, and Aaron Ashby made up and will make up for the absence of Williams into the postseason.

Matt Pauley gives us the latest on the Williams situation, plus he breaks down Wednesday night’s win, Craig Counsell’s post-game comments, is joined by former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine, and has the highlights all on Brewers Extra Innings!

Full episode available right here, commercial-free!

A streak-ending game can only guarantee a fantastic-sounding highlight segment! Don’t just take our word for it, listen to it here!