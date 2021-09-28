With the NL Central division locked-up, the Milwaukee Brewers have little to play for the next several days.

It appears to be a coveted situation for Brewers Manager Craig Counsell. While the Brewers position is certainly better than the alternative, Counsell faces several tricky decisions with his players.

Rest is good, but how much is too much? Staying sharp is important, but so is avoiding injury. If Corbin Burnes is cruising through five-innings, do you pull him? Are two at bats enough for a hot and cold Chistian Yelich? How much do the Brewers want to get in the way of a Dodgers team fighting for a division title?

It’s an uncommon position for the Brewers who, in 2018, relied on a torrid month of September to tie the Cubs after 162 games. The Brewers earned a division title the next day at Wrigley.

It was all-hands-on-deck.

This year, it’s not…or…it doesn’t need to be.

