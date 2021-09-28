Excuse us while we flash our division title right now.

However, the celebrations on the field of Busch Stadium certainly warranted as the Cardinals clinched the second NL Wild Card spot beating the Brewers on Tuesday extending their historic winning streak to 17 games.

The lack of offensive output on Tuesday night correlated to Willy Adames being a late game-day scratch due to some tightness in his hamstring during warm-ups. A call that Craig Counsell called “precautionary” ahead of the postseason.

Listen to Counsell’s entire post-game presser, plus the breakdown of the loss, the hypothetical starting pitcher to start the postseason, and so much more on Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley & the former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine!

Full show right here:

Miss any part of the game? The entire highlight segment is available right here