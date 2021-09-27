What a day it was at the ballpark!

No, we aren’t even talking about the picture-perfect temperature all day long, or the fantastic talking bobblehead giveaway. No, we aren’t even talking about one of the most clutch hitters in the history of the Brewers making his retirement official with over forty-thousand fans in attendance. Instead, we are talking about another division title for the Milwaukee Brewers!

Plenty of memories were made today for Brewers fans everywhere. And in a historic night at American Family Field, and in the sports landscape state of Wisconsin. a Brewers 8-4 win over the Mets was the bow to top off a gift of a weekend.

You thought the game was fun? Plenty of fun spilled over into Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley who was joined by Craig Coshun of Bally Sports Wisconsin! Relive the win, the clinch, and the day with a commercial-free edition of Brewers Extra Innings right here:

What better way to relive every run, than with our highlights segment! Separated and easily available for you!

Brew October presented by Annex Wealth Management