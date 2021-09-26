The Milwaukee Brewers finished their final regular season home series with a win, and more importantly, a NL Central championship. The Brewers beat the New York Mets 8-4 to clinch the National League Central Division championship, the first for the franchise since 2018.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the NL Central Champions. Hear the final out from Bob Uecker from the Brewers Radio Network #Brewers #ThisIsMyCrew



Hunt for Brew October presented by Annex Wealth Management pic.twitter.com/PUy9cgxkWA — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) September 26, 2021

The team celebrated the retirement of longtime Brewer Ryan Braun before the game.

The victory completes the sweep of the Mets in the final homestand of the season. Milwaukee needed to win the game to clinch the series after the St. Louis Cardinals won their 16th game in a row, beating the Chicago Cubs 4-2 earlier in the afternoon.

The Brewers will finish the season with two series on the road. The Crew goes to St. Louis with the first game of the series on Tuesday, with the season finishing up in Los Angeles against the Dodgers starting on Friday. Milwaukee is 3 wins away from setting the franchise record for most wins in a season.

Here is the scene as the final out happened, courtesy of of Greg Hill, producer at WTMJ: https://fb.watch/8gJuw-Nqqx/

