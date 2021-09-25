Finally!

Be honest with yourself, you thought it too. This doesn’t mean that the Brewers can claim a division title just yet, but Friday night was a step in the right direction.

Eric Lauer had the performance of the night, going 6.2 IP totaling 114 pitches. The real story though is that it took Lauer 39 pitches to get out of the first inning. Fortunately, he only gave up one run to Fransisco Lindor who scored Brandon Nimmo on a sacrifice groundout.

Brewers’ offensive woes seem to have tampered at the moment after Willy Adames led off the fourth inning with a home run, and just moments later Christian Yelich went deep as well. Yelich’s first home run in nearly a month.

Refreshing, to say the least as the Brewers notch 5 runs, but more importantly a win to start their series against the Mets to close out the last homestand of the regular season.

More optimism, good vibes, and good Brewers post-game radio can be found right here with Matt Pauley as he hosts Brewers Extra Innings and is joined by Craig Coshun from Bally Sports Wisconsin! Full show, commercial-free available right here:

A great win means a great highlight segment! Here we go!

Brew October is presented by Annex Wealth Management