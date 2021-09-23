The Brewers have now lost four straight games.

Their magic number remains at three to clinch the NL Central.

But President of Baseball Operations David Stearns isn’t worried.

“We haven’t played crisp baseball for the last week,” Stearns tells WTMJ. “That’s magnified when you’re playing against a good team that’s playing very well, and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

“We’ve gone through these stretches before this year. This is a really talented group. This is a dedicated group, this is a focused group and I imagine we will bounce back from this.”

