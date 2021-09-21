Is this machine broken?

The Brewers still trying to chip away at the magic number to clinch the division, but divisional opponent Cardinals extended their win streak to 10 straight games with a win in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Brandon Woodruff had himself a more on-brand performance on Tuesday notching 10 strikeouts as well as his 200th strikeout of the season, being one of only seven Brewers pitchers to accomplish the milestone. (Sidebar: Freddy Peralta currently sitting at 190 strikeouts on the year)

Nevertheless, there are lots of things to talk about including the pitching performance, baserunning aggressiveness, and so much more with Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine on Brewers Extra Innings!

Full episode commercial-free is available right here!

Despite the low score, there are plenty of highlights in this one! Don’t blink, you might strike out! The entire story is told in highlights right here!