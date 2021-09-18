Four more games! Four more games! (sort of)

Depending on a bunch of other factors from other National League teams (i.e. the Cardinals, Padres, Braves, etc.) the minimum amount of games the Brewers have to win, without any assistance is four to clinch the NL Central Division title.

Just when you thought three straight years of post-season appearances were good, a fourth is looming.

And even better than a fourth straight post-season appearance? Every Brewers Extra Innings episode with Matt Pauley. And just for reading this story, we’ve got the entire episode ready just for you right here!

An 8-5 win is pretty sweet enough. But in comeback fashion? Best way to recap it is with the highlights segment right here!