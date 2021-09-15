Pitching, pitching, and more pitching!

Obviously, with a rotation that starts with Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, and a healthy and settled in Freddy Peralta, the Brewers are no stranger to low-scoring games. This particular game, which involved a record-setting game pace before an hour and forty-nine-minute delay, had both Peralta pitchers absolutely rolling.

It was the delay that put the Brewers’ bullpen in action and despite a few baserunners, Boxberger, Cousins, Williams, and Hader locked it down. Josh Hader got himself in and out of a bases-loaded situation in the 10th inning, but it was the 11th where Derek Hill of the Tigers poked a base hit to the outfield that was the difference-maker in game one of the brief two-game series in Detroit.

Much more from Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine on the pitching matchup, the post-season outlook, an update on the Brewers magic number to clinch the division, plus Craig Counsell, highlights, an injury update on Avisail Garcia, and so much more in this edition of Brewers Extra Innings! Presented commercial-free right here

A 1-0 ballgame? Certainly has a lot of strikeouts. Recap the game in the highlight segment right here: