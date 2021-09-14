After 14 years, Ryan Braun has announced that he will officially retire.

“Thank you for showing me and my family unconditional love,” Braun said in a statement posted on the Brewers’ social media. “Thank you for the encouragement, support, and motivation.”

The team will honor Braun during a pregame ceremony on Sunday, September 26th.

“Ryan brought us many unforgettable moments on the field; from playoff-clinching, dramatic home runs to nearly 2,000 career hits, he is unquestionably one of the greatest players in Brewers history,” Mark Attanasio, the team’s Chairman and Principal Owner, said in a statement. “Moreover, Ryan has become a good friend to our family, and his commitment of countless service hours and more than $1 million to community causes over the years has impacted many lives.”

Today, more than 14 years after I first took the field as a Milwaukee Brewer, I’ve decided to retire. While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions, what I feel most is one, simple thing – gratitude.



I just wanted to take a moment to say ‘thank you’.



– Ryan Braun pic.twitter.com/pQxuW9qk1z — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2021

WTMJ’s Matt Pauley, the host of Brewers Extra Innings, provided instant reaction to the retirement on The Steve Scaffidi show.