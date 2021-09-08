The Brewers magic number sits at 12 to clinch the NL Central heading into Wednesday’s series finale against the Phillies

“The fact that they don’t have anymore match-ups with Cincinnati, it’s not a big deal,” play-by-play man Jeff Levering tells WTMJ. “They took care of business. They won the season series against the Reds by winning that last series against the Reds at the end of August. The Reds have a pretty easy landing strip here towards the end of September. I’m not too concerned about the division. I think the Brewers just need to take care of their business and they’re going to be just fine.”

The Brewers have road trips to Cleveland and Detroit left, before returning home for final homestand of year.

“As long as they stay healthy and continue to play the way that they’ve been playing, they’re gonna be just fine and might clinch on that next homestand.”

