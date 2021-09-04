A game that short memoried fans and players alike will be happy to forget.

The score anyway. What happened during the game might be more noteworthy. Freddy Peralta was chased in two innings in his first appearance from the 10-day injured list. It was then when Freddy got pulled in the 2nd, and the score was 8-0 by the end of the 3rd was a clear indication that this wasn’t the Brewers’ night.

The struggles on the mound continued for the good guys as Justin Topa went just two batters deep before he was pulled due to injury. Something manager Craig Counsell described as a “IL stint for sure.”

Certainly more things to be happy about, but as they say in the majors, one game at a time. Matt Pauley has the comments from Craig Counsell, is joined by Craig Coshun, and has the “highlights” of Friday’s series opener against the Cardinals.

Full episode commercial-free right here!

There’s only one way this game went down. Recap it with the entire highlight segment right here