What time is it?

Two in the morning on Thursday, September 2nd, and the Brewers turn one win against the Giants to not only a further lead on the division but a change of Giants from best record in MLB to the 2nd best and a wild card team. Yes, a team with an 84-49 record is now a Wild Card team because; baseball!

What was called a “character win” by our very own Matt Pauley, the Brewers ground out yet another win that teams of the past may have let slip away. How did they do it? How did it sound? What about the numbers? There are some great numbers, especially from Lorenzo Cain. Get all your answers to all your questions on Brewers Extra Innings! Full show available right here!

Lots of good things happening for the good guys! Listen to how it sounded with the highlight segment