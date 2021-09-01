Guess what month it is? Guess. What. Month. It. Is?

It’s Craigtember! The most wonderful time of the year for Brewers fans. A month that has paid dividends in recent memory. See the 2018 or the 2019 seasons. However, different from those years, the Brewers reign supreme in the division by a healthy margin. It won’t take a supernatural occurrence to put this team on top of the NL central. There will be no borderline divine intervention to put the Brewers over the top when they lose their reigning MVP to a freak foul-ball knee injury. For once, they can relax.

Sort of.

There will still be plentiful matchups against the Cardinals, as they will play each other 10 more times in the last month of the regular season and they have something to play for. Heading into Wednesday, the Red Birds are 2.5 games behind a wild card spot. And they will be clawing their way up for the remainder of the season. The Brewers will do their job by getting in the way. But barring a catastrophic collapse, the Brewers can focus on reaching October in the lead and most importantly, staying healthy.

Now, given what you just read, Manager Craig Counsell, will object to everything that was written, as he should. October is still a month away and the Brewers have to focus on their goal of pooling together wins and putting themselves in the best position for the next game. And before everyone gets too far ahead of themselves (myself included) the Brewers took care of business on Tuesday, and Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine have the statistical and analytical breakdown of everything that went right. Plus, as a bonus, there’s Marlins Man talk!

The full episode of Brewers Extra Innings is right here, commercial-free!

It was a win and it was full of highlights! The highlight segment in its entirety is right here!