MILWAUKEE – On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Milwaukee Brewers will honor one of baseball’s most beloved personalities, Bob Uecker, as he celebrates his 50th Anniversary season as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.



Uecker began calling games on radio for the Brewers, his hometown team, in 1971. A veteran of 66 years in the game as a player, broadcaster and personality, Uecker has also become an icon on the world of entertainment. His work has included more than 100 appearances on The Tonight Show, lead roles in the world-famous Miller Lite All Stars ad campaign and Major League movies, and starring in the long-running network TV program, Mr. Belvedere. He also made appearances on the pro wrestling circuit, hosting Wrestlemania III and Wrestlemania IV, which earned him a spot in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Hall of Fame in 2010.



Uecker was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2003, and his acceptance speech is remembered as one of the most entertaining in the history of the induction ceremonies. His work has led to numerous additional awards, including induction into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame.



In 2012, the Brewers dedicated a statue of Uecker on the Plaza outside of the home plate gate, making Uecker one of just five Brewers icons to be recognized with this honor.



Uecker’s Anniversary will be celebrated before the Saturday, Sept. 25 game with a tribute video and a ceremonial first pitch, tossed to Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount. Special messages will appear from Uecker’s friends throughout the game on the stadium video board, and the field will include special décor honoring the legend.



Fans purchasing the WWE Night theme night package presented by Chevrolet on that Saturday will receive a limited-edition WWE® Bob Uecker Bobblehead. On Sunday, Sept. 26, fans can further enjoy highlights of some of Ueck’s best calls with the Bob Uecker Talking Bobblehead, available to the first 35,000 ticketed fans, courtesy of Newsradio 620 WTMJ.