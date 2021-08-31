Playoffs?!

Not yet. However, this game had many ingredients even casual baseball fans can find in any given playoff matchup. Solid pitching including Corbin Burnes notching nine strikeouts, defensive gems, and mishaps, and fly balls into the weirdest right-field wall in the major leagues.

The top two teams in the National League have two more games head to head before a potential matchup in October. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, it isn’t out of the norm to start giving out some post-season awards, including a Cy Young contending resume for Corbin Burnes, the most improved player of the year, and so much more. Spoiler alert: there’s definitely talk of the post-season roster in tonight’s show!

Break down Monday night’s win against the Giants as the vital NL series continues all week long. Brewers Extra Innings w/ Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine is right here, commercial-free just for you!

Sure, the score was only 3-1, but we’ve got highlights! The highlight section is right here, just for you! Enjoy!