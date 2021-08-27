Just win Series.

That cliché has been around baseball a long time but the Brewers are living it out.

Since the All-Star break, the team has won 10 of their 12 series they have played.

It should be 11. They had the Giants beat in a game where a routine catch, that would have ended the game, was not made. The other series loss is against Kansas City, who they just can’t beat this year. Those things happen. It’s ok. The Brewers won’t be seeing the Royals in the playoffs.

Since the All-Star break, the Reds have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. They played themselves into playoff position jumping over the Padres holding the NL’s 2nd Wild Card. Despite this, the Brewers have grown their lead in the division to now 8.5 games after taking 2 of 3 from Cincinnati.

IN a 162-game season, the teams that can show the most consistency tends to be the teams that win the most. That’s the dictionary definition of the Brewers.

Their Magic Number might be 26 but it’s clear the NL Central belongs to the Brewers and it’s because they just keep winning series.