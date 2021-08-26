Saturday, August 28th, will be another busy sports day in Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers play the Buffalo Bills in the third and final preseason game Saturday afternoon while the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Minnesota Twins Saturday night. Both games will be broadcast on WTMJ Radio.

WTMJ Packers Game Day coverage will begin at 9am. Kick off is set for 12pm. Fans can stream the game here on a computer or laptop. NFL rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the game on a mobile device.

The Brewers and Twins play Saturday night at 6:10pm. WTMJ will join the Brewers Radio Network upon completion of the Packers Radio Network broadcast. Fans in the Milwaukee area can stream the Brewers here via a mobile device or computer.