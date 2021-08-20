Fatigue? August lull? Great opposing pitching?

Honestly, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to be all three for the Brewers, who played at American Family Field since August 8th.

For starters, the Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin pitched very well going six and one-thirds inning allowing just three hits. The Brewers only managed to strand three batters on base off the poultry three hits Corbin allowed all game.

It also isn’t ideal that the Brewers lost Tyrone Taylor during the game to a presumed stint on the injury according to Craig Counsell. The injury has been called an “oblique strain” which in baseball terms, isn’t good at all, especially of one a power-hitting outfielder.

However, although it seemed doom and gloom, Friday was a bright spot for the Brewers baseball club. The announcement that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the newest part-owner of the Brewers, the first newest owner added in over 15 years.

A lot more nuances of the game including what this game means in the grand scheme of the season and post-season, including the Giannis news, the thoughts of manager Craig Counsell, the latest on the Tyrone Taylor situation, and more with Matt Pauley & Brewers Extra Innings

