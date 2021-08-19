Rally caps persevered on Wednesday!

And it took everything the Brewers had. In an extra innings bout in St. Louis, the Brewers further separated themselves as a divisional leader, as well as a team that can lock down gut-out low-scoring games and turning them into semi-comfortable wins.

The path to the 9th inning seemed obstructed by the typical obstacles that lead to a Brewers loss. For starters, starting pitcher Freddy Peralta only pitches two full innings and was pulled due to what was called “shoulder discomfort.” Couple that with a questionable performance from the home plate umpire Roman DeJesus, being down 3-0 after the first two innings, and the Crew scoring only via the home run, these are games that Brewers of old would’ve lost.

Credit to Craig Counsell for controlling his bullpen the way he knows how and rallying his team back by getting tossed late in the game before Garcia’s game-tying home run in the top of the 9th. In Counsell’s post-game meeting with the media, he called Wednesday’s win one of the top wins of the season. Which really counts considering the Brewers have 74 wins heading into Thursday’s finale to the road trip.

So much more to break down from an analytical standpoint, from a personnel standpoint, and so much more. Thankfully, we have Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine who walk us through all of the positives and all of the takeaways from Wednesday’s win against St. Louis.

Full episode plus Counsell’s entire press conference, highlights, and so much more is right here, commercial-free!

Oh, you want highlights? We’ve got highlights! Relive the rally-back win here!